Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: PETA asking for groundhog to be replaced on Groundhog Day?

The animal rights group PETA is asking for the groundhog on Groundhog Day to be replaced with a giant coin because it says Punxsutawney Phil is only correct about 40 percent of the time.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 23:16:34-05

(KGTV) — The animal rights group PETA is asking for the groundhog on Groundhog Day to be replaced with a giant coin because it says Punxsutawney Phil is only correct about 40 percent of the time.

That's true.

According to the Stormfax Weather Almanac, Phil has only been right 39 percent of the time since his first prediction in 1887.

PETA claims the groundhog is kept in an enclosure year-round, which it says is inhumane.

So the group is offering to provide a coin to make the prediction instead.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is refusing the offer and says Phil actually has his own burrow that connects to several locations around town.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!