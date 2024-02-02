Fact or Fiction: PETA asking for groundhog to be replaced on Groundhog Day?

(KGTV) — The animal rights group PETA is asking for the groundhog on Groundhog Day to be replaced with a giant coin because it says Punxsutawney Phil is only correct about 40 percent of the time.

That's true.

According to the Stormfax Weather Almanac, Phil has only been right 39 percent of the time since his first prediction in 1887.

PETA claims the groundhog is kept in an enclosure year-round, which it says is inhumane.

So the group is offering to provide a coin to make the prediction instead.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is refusing the offer and says Phil actually has his own burrow that connects to several locations around town.

