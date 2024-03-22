Fact or Fiction: People on social media creating freckles out of broccoli?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a new social media trend involves creating freckles out of broccoli.

It's true.

‘Broccoli freckles’ are the latest TikTok and Instagram beauty trend.

People are applying concealer or bronzer using broccoli florets, leaving tiny dots that resemble freckles.

Swedish model Cajsa Wessberg got more than 46 million views in her demonstration of the hack and said she was quite pleased with the results.

Fans are praising the beauty hack for its affordability and safety, as long as the broccoli is washed before use.

