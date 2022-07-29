Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: People can sleep at work with standing 'nap box'?

An image going around claims to show a new standing "nap box" being built so people can sleep at work.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 28, 2022
It's actually real.

Two Japanese companies are teaming up to build the product.

Long office hours are a common issue in Japan and workers are often encouraged to take power naps to get through it.

In the nap box, the user will sleep in the pod standing upright like a flamingo.

The maker says the design ensures the head, knees, and rear end are all comfortably supported, so the person won't fall over.

The nap box is still in the design process, so pricing and availability have not yet been decided.

