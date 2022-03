(KGTV) — You may have heard that people are booking an Airbnb in Ukraine as a way to send money to people trapped in the war.

It's true.

A number of people have shared their booking confirmations and encouraged others to do the same.

Airbnb is also waiving all booking fees in Ukraine, so all the money can go to the people in need.

If you’d like to do this, you are advised to make sure the property is run by an individual and not a company.