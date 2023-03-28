Fact or Fiction: Peanut butter is a liquid, according to TSA?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims, according to the TSA, peanut butter is a liquid.

It's true.

In a Twitter post, the TSA says it defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

Peanut butter fits that definition, which means it must be in a 3.4 ounce container to get through security.

The issue came to light this month when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

This doesn't just apply to peanut butter.

The TSA says cheese dip is also considered a liquid, so don't try to bring more than 3.4 ounces of it in your carry-on either.

