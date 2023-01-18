Fact or Fiction: Pastina no longer available?

(KGTV) - We reported earlier this month how Ronzoni will stop making pastina, which is a tiny pasta in the shape of stars often used in soups.

This sent some people into a panic, with a 12-pack of the product now going for $180 on eBay.

But does Ronzoni's move really mean the end of pastina at the grocery store?

No.

We found several other brands still selling the pasta, including Barilla, Ferrara, and San Giorgio.

By the way, pastina is also sometimes called stelline, so any company selling that will fit the bill as well.