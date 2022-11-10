Fact or Fiction: Passenger tries to sneak gun onto plane in raw chicken?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a traveler tried to sneak a gun onto a plane in a raw chicken in their carry-on bag.

It's true.

The TSA posted pictures on social media of the uncooked bird being examined by security after the gun was removed.

The weapon was flagged at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The gun was wrapped in what looked like paper packaging and hidden inside the chicken.

The TSA had a lot of fun in its Instagram post, calling it "a personal fowl" and saying "feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition."

