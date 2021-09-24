Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Parking space on sale for $375,000?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Parking space being sold for $375,00
Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 23:08:40-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a parking space is being sold for $375,000.

It’s actually true. The luxury real estate brokers Campion and Co. have listed the single parking space in Boston's South End for $375,000.

The tandem space is located in a heated garage and can be accessed by a car elevator. That asking price is more expensive than the average home price in neighboring New Hampshire.

But it may sell. In 2013, a pair of tandem spaces sold for $560,000 in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE