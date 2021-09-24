Fact or Fiction: Parking space on sale for $375,000?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a parking space is being sold for $375,000.

It’s actually true. The luxury real estate brokers Campion and Co. have listed the single parking space in Boston's South End for $375,000.

The tandem space is located in a heated garage and can be accessed by a car elevator. That asking price is more expensive than the average home price in neighboring New Hampshire.

But it may sell. In 2013, a pair of tandem spaces sold for $560,000 in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.