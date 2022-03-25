Fact or Fiction: Panic over escaped tiger caused by stuffed toy?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have seen claims a panic over an escaped tiger was caused by a stuffed toy.

It's true.

People in the British town of Oldham contacted police about a tiger in their neighborhood.

One person even said the tiger was pawing in the grass.

But when officers arrived they discovered the tiger was just an oversized soft toy.

In a tongue in cheek Facebook post, the Greater Manchester Police Department said they safely booked the tiger, nicknamed Tony, into custody.

They say when asked about his treatment by police, Tony said "They're grrrrrrrreat!"