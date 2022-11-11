Fact or Fiction: Painting hung upside down for 75 years?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen recently claims a painting has been displayed upside down for 75 years.

It's actually true.

The painting titled ‘New York City I’ was created by abstract Dutch artist Piet Mondrian in 1941.

It was first put on display in New York's Museum of Modern Art in 1945 and has hung in Germany since 1980.

The lines in the grid on the artwork get much closer together at the bottom.

But a newly discovered 1944 picture of the artist's studio shows the artwork with the thickening of the grid at the top.

The mistake won't be corrected however.

The adhesive tapes are hanging by a thread and turning it right side up now could damage or destroy it.

