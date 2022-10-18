Fact or Fiction: Padres' game deficit was biggest upset in 100+ years?

(KGTV) - You may have heard that, at least by one measure, the Padres' NLDS win over the Dodgers was the biggest postseason upset in more than 100 years.

It's true.

The Dodgers won 111 games this season while the Padres won 89.

That’s a 22-game difference.

No team has won a postseason series with that large a deficit since the 93-win Chicago White Sox defeated the 116-win Chicago Cubs in the 1906 world series.

To give perspective on how long ago that was, the first World Series as we know it between the American and National leagues started just three years earlier in 1903.