Fact or Fiction: Ottawa redoing Valentine's Day on March 14?

A story that caught our eye claims the Canadian city of Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14th.

It's true.

The Ottawa City Council approved a motion to move Valentine's Day to March because the trucker convoy ruined the traditional Valentine's Day for downtown businesses.

The motion directs city and tourism leaders to promote and encourage residents to shop, stay and dine local during the weekend leading up to and on March 14th.

Of course, it's also good news for anyone who came up a little short in their celebration of Valentine's Day on February 14th.