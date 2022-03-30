Fact or Fiction: Oscars wasn't captioned until 2021?

(KGTV) — A post getting a lot of retweets claims Jane Fonda signed her best actress speech in 1979 because the Oscars wouldn't offer closed captions and that the Academy Awards only started providing closed captions in 2021.

But that is fiction.

It is true that Fonda did sign part of her acceptance speech in 1979 for the hearing impaired.

But it was just three years later in 1982 that ABC began providing live closed-captioning for the event.

It has been doing so ever since.

By the way, networks have been captioning non-live programming since 1980.

