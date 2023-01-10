Fact or Fiction: Orange dot on iPhone means you're secretly being listened to?

(KGTV) — An alarming post going around social media claims if you see an orange dot on the top right of your iPhone screen it means someone is listening to you.

That is fiction, based on some truth.

According to Apple, with iOS 14 or later, an orange dot means your microphone is being used by an app.

But it doesn't necessarily mean anyone is listening in.

But if you're worried about it, you can deny microphone access by going to Settings, Privacy, and Security and selecting Microphone.

You can then disable the mic from whatever app you choose.

By the way, this also applies to your camera which produces a green dot when in use.