Fact or Fiction: Online ad advises people to wrap doorknobs in foil when home alone?

(KGTV) — An online ad you may have seen says to wrap foil around your doorknobs when you're alone in the house.

It clearly implies there is some kind of safety benefit to it.

But there is not.

Clicking on the ad leads to a lengthy slide show which eventually gets to the doorknob story.

All it says is aluminum foil can be used as an alternative to tape to cover doorknobs and hardware while painting.

It has nothing to do with safety and the inclusion of the phrase "when you're home alone" was only used as clickbait to make the ad seem more important.

