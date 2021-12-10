Fact or Fiction: Omicron restaurant embracing its name?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims there is an Omicron restaurant in Wisconsin that's embracing its name so much, it's now selling t-shirts.

It's true.

The Omicron Family Restaurant has been a staple in West Bend, Wisconsin for more than three decades.

It serves a variety of food ranging from American, to Greek, to Italian, to Mexican.

With the Omicron variant now making daily headlines, people have been coming by to take pictures of the sign.

And yes, the restaurant will soon start selling custom t-shirts that read “I got Corona at Omicron."