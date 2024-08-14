Fact or Fiction: Olympic medals are already starting to deteriorate?

(KGTV) — The Olympics are over and the winners now have a medal they can cherish forever.

But a story you may have seen claims some of those medals are already deteriorating.

It’s true.

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston won a bronze medal on July 29 in Paris.

But Huston recently posted a video on Instagram showing his medal is already starting to tarnish and chip a little.

He does admit he let it sit on his sweaty skin and allowed his friends to wear it over the weekend.

But other athletes have made similar complaints about their medals.

The Paris Mint is promising to replace any Olympic medal that deteriorated.

