Fact or Fiction: Olive Garden to close all restaurants?

An advertisement popping up on social media appears to say Olive Garden plans to close all its restaurants.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Nov 14, 2023
There are two versions.

One caption says "Closing Time: All The Restaurant Chains Closing."

The other says "Say Goodbye To Breadsticks Forever?"

But it's all fiction.

Clicking on the ad takes you to a long article that very deep down talks about Olive Garden and claims the chain plans to close 85 of its 900+ locations.

But that's not true either.

The website Snopes contacted Olive Garden's parent company which confirmed the information is false.

