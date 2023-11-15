Fact or Fiction: Olive Garden to close all restaurants?

(KGTV) — An advertisement popping up on social media appears to say Olive Garden plans to close all its restaurants.
There are two versions.
One caption says "Closing Time: All The Restaurant Chains Closing."
The other says "Say Goodbye To Breadsticks Forever?"
But it's all fiction.
Clicking on the ad takes you to a long article that very deep down talks about Olive Garden and claims the chain plans to close 85 of its 900+ locations.
But that's not true either.
The website Snopes contacted Olive Garden's parent company which confirmed the information is false.