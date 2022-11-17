Fact or Fiction: Old ad shows real aerosol turkey stuffing spray

(KGTV) — A vintage-looking ad going around social media appears to be an old Dupont advertisement for an aerosol turkey stuffing spray.

But there is no evidence that it's real.

The image only traces back to recent years in reverse-image searches. So it appears it was created recently for humor purposes and is not an actual vintage ad.

There is also "DW 2006" written in the bottom right corner, which could refer to the year it was created.

Still, the website Snopes.com contacted Dupont to ask if this was a legitimate product. We'll update you if there's a response.