Fact or Fiction: OJ Simpson won't visit Los Angeles?

(KGTV) — You may have heard OJ Simpson is saying he won't go to Los Angeles because he's worried he'll run into the "real killer" of his ex-wife and her friend.

It's true. In a new interview in The Athletic, Simpson says he refuses to visit L.A. because he's scared of running into the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, thus putting himself in danger.

Simpson also says he has a suspect in mind and he wants his lawyers to investigate.

The 74-year-old was famously acquitted of the 1994 murders but spent nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas.