(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a police officer completed a food delivery after arresting a DoorDash driver.

It’s true. The delivery was captured on the officer's body cam in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

After Officer Tyler Williams helped arrest a man with an outstanding warrant he realized the man was a DoorDash driver on his way to drop off food.

So he got the address from the arrested man and delivered the food himself.