Fact or Fiction: North Korea opening beach resort?

A story getting some buzz claims North Korea is opening a beach resort, even though it mostly blocks tourists from visiting the country.

It's true.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured the site and cut the inaugural tape this week.

The coastal resort can accommodate nearly 20,000 guests and features hotels, swimming pools and water slides.

There's just one big issue: Currently, there aren't any tourists to visit there.

North Korea has no normal travel arrangements to allow foreigners to visit the country.

And it hasn't fully lifted a ban on foreign tourists it imposed five years ago during the pandemic.

For now, the vast majority of visitors to the new resort are expected to be Russians.

However, don't expect American tours to North Korea anytime soon, although President Trump has expressed a desire to revive dialogue with the country.