Fact or Fiction: North Korea claiming no COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An outlandish story you may have seen claims North Korea is maintaining it still has no coronavirus cases.

It's true.

The WHO says Kim Jong Un's regime reported that, as of April 1, it has tested 23,121 people for COVID-19 and all the results were negative. Of course, North Korea's secrecy makes it impossible to confirm.

But outsiders highly doubt the country has escaped the pandemic entirely, given its poor health infrastructure and porous border with China.

South Korea, by the way, is currently experiencing a surge in cases.