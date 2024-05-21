Fact or Fiction: North Carolina considering public mask ban?

A headline you may have seen claims lawmakers in North Carolina are trying to pass a ban on wearing a mask in public.

That's true.

The Republican-controlled North Carolina Senate has already passed the ban which prohibits the wearing of masks in public.

It would repeal a law passed during the pandemic that allowed people to wear masks for health reasons.

The Republicans say the new ban is needed in response to people hiding their face behind masks during the pro-Palestinian campus protests.

The measure is now being considered by the North Carolina House.