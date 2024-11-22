Fact or Fiction: NFL introducing Wednesday Night Football in 2025?

(KGTV)— An online story that got football fans excited claims the NFL will introduce Wednesday Night Football starting in 2025.

The league already plays games on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

But Wednesday will not be joining that list.

The source of the story is our old friend mousetrapnews.com which publishes made-up stories about all things Disney.

In this case, the fake article states the Wednesday games will be broadcast exclusively on Disney+ and played on a neutral field at Disney World.

But none of that has any basis in fact.