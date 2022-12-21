Fact or Fiction: New York Times crossword puzzle resembles swastika?

(KGTV) — A story going around social media claims the design of the New York Times crossword puzzle on December 18, the first night of Hanukkah, resembled a swastika.

It's true, although there is no evidence of any sinister intent.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the New York Times says "This is a common crossword design. Many open grids in crosswords have a spiral pattern because of the rules around rotational symmetry and black squares."

When the puzzle was first published, the editor of the New York Times crossword puzzle said the creator simply started the grid in the middle and worked his way out.