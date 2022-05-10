Watch
Fact or Fiction: New York Times changed Monday's Wordle from 'fetus?'

A story you may have seen claims the New York Times changed Monday’s Wordle answer from "fetus" because of all the current news about abortion.
Posted at 7:34 PM, May 09, 2022
It's true.

In a statement, the Times said the word was loaded into the game last year before the company acquired it.

The Times says it changed Monday’s word to a different one to keep the game "distinct from the news."

But some users who have not refreshed their browser window still got the word from an outdated puzzle.

Wordle is played daily by millions of people nationwide.

