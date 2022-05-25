Fact or Fiction: New York Supreme Court asked if elephant is a person?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims New York's Supreme Court is being asked to determine if an elephant is a person.

While it's a little more complicated than that, it's basically true.

Animal rights advocates say Happy, an elephant at the Bronx Zoo, is an autonomous, cognitively complex creature worthy of the same basic human rights as a person.

They want her moved from her one-acre enclosure at the zoo to a spacious sanctuary.

The zoo maintains Happy is well taken care of in her current location.

She has lived at the zoo for 45 years.

The court's decision is expected in the coming months.