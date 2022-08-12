Fact or Fiction: New York man tries to pass off homemade inspection sticker?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a New York man tried to pass off a ridiculously bad homemade New York State Inspection sticker as the real thing.
It's true.
Police released a picture of the forgery attempt which looks like it was made by a child on a Post-it note.
The 30-year-old man is now facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
New York requires car owners to have their vehicle inspected every twelve months and driving without a sticker can result in a fine.