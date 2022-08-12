Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: New York man tries to pass off homemade inspection sticker?

A story that seems hard to believe claims a New York man tried to pass off a ridiculously bad homemade New York State Inspection sticker as the real thing.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 23:04:42-04

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a New York man tried to pass off a ridiculously bad homemade New York State Inspection sticker as the real thing.

It's true.

Police released a picture of the forgery attempt which looks like it was made by a child on a Post-it note.

The 30-year-old man is now facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

New York requires car owners to have their vehicle inspected every twelve months and driving without a sticker can result in a fine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations