Fact or Fiction: New York just ended ban on Sunday haircuts?

(KGTV) -- A story you may have seen claims that, until now, it was illegal for barbers to cut people's hair on Sundays in New York.

It's actually true.

On July 13th, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill repealing that law which banned the practice of barbering on Sundays.

The law was rarely enforced and was just a misdemeanor.

It was part of a series of outdated laws regarding the sabbath in New York which lay out which businesses can and can't operate on Sundays.

In fact, as recently as the 1960's, shopping of any kind was illegal on Sundays in 34 states.

