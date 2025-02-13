Fact or Fiction: New York judge resigned after he declared all defendants guilty

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a small-town New York judge has resigned after declaring all defendants are guilty.

It's true.

According to court transcripts, Richard T. Snyder tried to avoid serving on a jury by identifying himself as a judge and then saying he knows every defendant who comes into his court is guilty because otherwise they wouldn't be there.

He got out of jury duty.

But the judge overseeing jury selection reported Snyder to state officials.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct charged him with misconduct and Snyder, who is not an attorney, resigned.