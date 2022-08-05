Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: New York bakery making mustard donuts?

Pictures going around online claim to show mustard donuts. Believe it or not, it’s real. Saturday, August 6th is National Mustard Day.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 22:38:39-04

So French's is teaming up with the New York bakery Dough Donuts to create a mustard donut.

We're told it's a brioche donut with a sweet and savory yellow mustard coating, topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble.

The unique treats will be available on August 6th only, and you can order them on Dough Donuts' website.

The store's owner promises they do taste good.

