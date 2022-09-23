Fact or Fiction: New study finds that babies grimace when tasting kale?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims a new study has found unborn babies actually grimace when exposed to the taste of kale.

It's true.

Researchers in the UK took 4-D scans of fetuses after being exposed to the flavor of carrots and found they often made a laughter-like face indicating they are enjoying it.

That was definitely not the reaction to kale.

That flavor produced an unhappy face more often than other foods.

The research involved women who were between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant.

The study was published in the journal Psychological Science.

