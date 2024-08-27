Fact or Fiction: New startup selling sunlight after dark?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims a new startup plans to sell sunlight after dark.

It’s true.

Reflect Orbital is building space mirrors to reflect sunlight onto solar panels at night.

The goal is to maximize the productivity of solar farms.

But, according to its website, you can also book a spot of light for yourself.

The company's first satellite is still being developed, but it says it had a successful experiment using a hot-air balloon with a large mirror.

It plans to deliver sunlight after dark in the fourth quarter of next year.

It'll be available for only four minutes and cover a diameter of about three miles.

