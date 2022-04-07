Fact or Fiction: New snack called Cracker Jill?

Watch
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 06, 2022
(KGTV) — An image you may have seen appears to be show a new snack called Cracker Jill.

Many people assume it's just a fake version of the classic Cracker Jack package, but this is real.

Frito-Lay is adding Cracker Jill to its snack roster as a way to celebrate women who break down barriers in sports.

It will be available in professional ballparks and to anyone who gives at least a $5 donation to the Women's Sports Foundation.

The packages will feature five "Jills" representing different ethnicities.

Cracker Jack has been around 125 years.

