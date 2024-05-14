Fact or Fiction: New Scouting America oath will have no mention of God?

(KGTV) — We told you last week how the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name next year to Scouting America to be more inclusive.

Now a post is going around social media claiming the new Scouting America oath will have no mention of God.

But that is fiction.

The claim is a piece of satire created by the Facebook page ‘America - Love it or Leave it.’

Although some people thought the story was real, the page makes it clear that nothing it posts has a basis in reality.

The Boy Scout oath will continue to begin with "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law …"

