Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: New Scouting America oath will have no mention of God?

We told you last week how the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name next year to Scouting America to be more inclusive.
Posted at 7:34 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 22:34:58-04

(KGTV) — We told you last week how the Boy Scouts of America is changing its name next year to Scouting America to be more inclusive.

Now a post is going around social media claiming the new Scouting America oath will have no mention of God.

But that is fiction.

The claim is a piece of satire created by the Facebook page ‘America - Love it or Leave it.’

Although some people thought the story was real, the page makes it clear that nothing it posts has a basis in reality.

The Boy Scout oath will continue to begin with "On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law …"

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays 6AM & 6PM

Weekdays 6AM & 6PM