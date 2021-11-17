Fact or Fiction: New rule allows Facebook to use photos without permission?

(KGTV) — A post you’ve probably seen a lot lately claims a new rule allows Facebook, or Meta as it's now called, to use your photos without permission. But you can prevent that by posting a legal notice on your page.

But don't waste your time, the whole thing is fiction. Meta has not instituted any new rules regarding the use of its members' content.

As for the legal notice in the post, it holds no weight.

Just by using Facebook, you agree to let the company use your content consistent with your privacy settings.