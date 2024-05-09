Fact or Fiction: New pride flag being used for inclusivity?

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen on social media claims to be the new pride flag being used as a more inclusive symbol by the LGBTQ+ community.

The flag includes the colors of the trans flag, black and brown stripes to represent people of color and those living with HIV, a purple circle for the intersex community, an umbrella to represent sex workers and many other symbols.

But this is not an official new flag.

It was simply the creation of one person who uploaded it to Wikimedia Commons in 2022.

A disclaimer under the image makes it clear it's fictitious and has not been adopted in any official capacity.