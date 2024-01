(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a New Jersey animal shelter is offering to neuter your ex.

That of course is fiction, but it's not a completely empty offer.

As a Valentine's Day promotion, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is offering to name a feral cat after a donor's ex and then neuter or spade that cat.

In an Instagram post, the shelter jokes "because some things shouldn't breed."

Each name requires a $50 donation.