Fact or Fiction: New hard seltzer made with leftover hot dog water?

(KGTV) — A story floating around the internet claims a company is coming out with a hard seltzer made out of leftover hot dog water.

It's apparently true.

Martin House Brewing Company out of Fort Worth plans to unveil the drink during the July 16th Glitzy Fest which celebrates everything hot dogs.

According to Food and Wine, the seltzer called Awesome Sauce: Bun Length was created with 52 pounds of water previously used to boil frankfurters.

It will be available on draft during the event and in cans selling for $4 apiece.