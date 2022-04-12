Watch
Fact or Fiction: New breed of tulips in Ukraine colors?

Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 11, 2022
(KGTV) — A picture going around social media claims to show a new breed of tulip called Tulipa Ukraine that was bred in honor of the country and features the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

But it's not a real flower.

The website that first shared the picture, tulipsinholland.com, explained the flowers are regular tulips that were dyed the Ukrainian colors.

The flower shop that created the flowers also posted photos of two additional flowers that had been painted in honor of the people of Ukraine.

