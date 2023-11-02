Fact or Fiction: 'Never Forget' 9/11 costume sold at Spirit Halloween?

(KGTV) — A TikTok video that's been viewed more than 6 million times claims to show a ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Halloween costume purchased at Spirit Halloween.

The costume includes outfits representing the Twin Towers and an airplane.

Many people were shocked by the bad taste of the costume, but it's not real.

The TikTok user who posted the video is a comedian who hash tagged the video "parody" and also makes clear in the comments that it's a joke.

Spirit Halloween is a real chain of pop-up Halloween stores in the U.S. and Canada that was not involved in the video.

