Fact or Fiction: Network of DMV appointment scalpers found?

When you hear ticket scalping you no doubt think of sporting events and concerts. But a story you may have seen claims people are now scalping DMV appointments.
This one's true.

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector revealed a network of scalpers has been hoarding free DMV appointments and selling them for $25 to $250.

The scalpers have reportedly been using bots and fake accounts to book thousands of appointments.

Although frustrating, the practice is not currently illegal.

However, a new ordinance in the works would change that, with violators facing up to 60 days in jail.

