Fact or Fiction: Netflix text is actually a scam?

(KGTV) — A text you might have gotten recently appears to be from Netflix claiming your latest payment was declined and your account is locked.

There's a link attached to it but don't click on it because the whole thing is a scam.

It's just another phishing scam trying to get your login details and other personal information.

Clicking on the link may even take you to a page that looks like the real Netflix website.

But it's always a fake.

Netflix will never ask you to enter your personal information or credit card number in a text or email.

If you're worried your account isn't paid, go to the official Netflix website and check to make sure everything's in order.

