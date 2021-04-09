Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Netflix password emails

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Netflix Password
Netflix
Posted at 7:32 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 22:32:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An email you may have received appears to be from Netflix asking you to reset your information.

It claims some information on your account appears to be missing or incorrect and asks you to verify it by clicking on a link.

But don't do it because this is a hoax.

The email, and others like it, are not from Netflix. It's a phishing scam designed to steal your credit card details and other personal information. Netflix says it will never ask you to enter personal info in a text or email.

So if you get one requesting it, immediately delete it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!