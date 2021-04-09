Fact or Fiction: Netflix password emails

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An email you may have received appears to be from Netflix asking you to reset your information.

It claims some information on your account appears to be missing or incorrect and asks you to verify it by clicking on a link.

But don't do it because this is a hoax.

The email, and others like it, are not from Netflix. It's a phishing scam designed to steal your credit card details and other personal information. Netflix says it will never ask you to enter personal info in a text or email.

So if you get one requesting it, immediately delete it.