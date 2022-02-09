Fact or Fiction: Neil Young's music owned by Pfizer?

(KGTV) — A meme you may have seen on social media claims singer Neil Young's music is owned by Pfizer.

You may recall Young made headlines when he pulled his music off Spotify because of COVID vaccine misinformation being spread on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Pfizer of course is one of the leading manufacturers of the vaccine.

But the claim is fiction.

Pfizer is a pharmaceutical company with no stake in the music industry.

Other conspiracy theorists point out that Young sold half his songs last year to a company that later partnered with another company called Blackstone which has the former CEO of Pfizer as a senior advisor.

But there is no evidence that Pfizer influenced young's decision to pull his music off Spotify.

