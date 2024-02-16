Fact or Fiction: Navy ends ban on hands in pockets?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the Navy is getting rid of its ban on sailors putting their hands in their pockets.

It's actually true.

Until now, sailors had been banned from putting their hands in their pockets because the Navy believed it detracted from their military appearance.

But in a statement, the Navy said it's now okay because "doing so does not compromise safety nor prohibit the proper rendering of honors or courtesies."

The Navy is also now allowing women to wear false eyelashes and eyelash extensions.

If you're wondering, the hands in pockets ban is still in place for the Army.

