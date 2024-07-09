Fact or Fiction: NASA warning of huge asteroid strike in 2038?

(KGTV) — A post circulating on social media claims NASA is warning there's a 72% chance an asteroid the size of an airplane will hit Earth on July 12, 2038.

The post has appeared numerous times on X and Facebook.

But the whole thing is fiction.

As reported on Snopes, NASA released a news release in late June saying there are no known significant asteroid threats to Earth in the foreseeable future.

The warning about an asteroid strike in 2038 was part of a hypothetical exercise by NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

