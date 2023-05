(KGTV) — A story floating around claims they were charging $275 for nachos at a racing event.

It's true.

The menu from the recent Miami Grand Prix shows the carne asada nachos costing $275 at the Hard Rock Beach Club.

Other items included $300 steamed buns and a $450 crab cake.

To be fair, they do say the items feed four people.

However, that does not appear to be the case with the dessert menu, which featured three types of ice cream for $245 and $200 dulce de leche bundt cakes.