Fact or Fiction: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell selling pillows for price linked to nazis and white supremacists?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is selling pillows for a price linked to nazis and white supremacists.

It's true.

Lindell has been advertising his standard MyPillow for $14.88.

The number 1488 is a code used by hate groups.

14 is shorthand for a racist 14-word slogan and 88 refers to an abbreviation of “Heil Hitler" since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

When asked about it, Lindell denied any nazi ties and said he used a bunch of price points, including $14.88.

But despite knowing the symbolism, Lindell said he has no plans to change the price.

